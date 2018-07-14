Escaped Kentucky jail inmate captured in West Virginia

INEZ, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky jail inmate accused of assaulting a deputy jailer and escaping in a stolen police car has been captured in West Virginia.
News outlets reported Saturday that authorities said Mark Allen Crouch was apprehended in Wayne County, West Virginia.
The sheriff's office in Martin County, Kentucky, said Crouch escaped from a jail transport on July 9. Officials said he overpowered a deputy jailer and fled in a police vehicle.
Martin County Sheriff John Kirk said in a Facebook post that several police agencies were involved in the search and a tip from the public "finally paid off."
Crouch has been charged with assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment and theft of a vehicle.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
