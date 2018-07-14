Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith returns to New Mexico

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) - Mike Smith became the 12th jockey in history and the only one from New Mexico to win the Triple Crown after flying across the finish line atop three-year-old Justify in June.
Smith was born in Roswell and forged his love of horse racing while growing up in the farming community of Dexter.
He recently returned to his home state to celebrate his historic victory.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez proclaimed July 8 as "Mike E. Smith Day," as the jockey spent the day signing autographs and raising money for the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund at Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino.
Smith tells the El Paso Times that winning the Triple Crown was an amazing feeling.
Smith has two Kentucky Derby wins, two Preakness wins, three Belmont wins, and 26 victories in Breeders' Cup races.
