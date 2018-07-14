Teen bitten by two snakes while mowing grass - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Teen bitten by two snakes while mowing grass

Connor Stoll, 17, has been operating his own landscaping business since he was 10. He said the snakes won't stop his business. (Source: WJIT/CNN) Connor Stoll, 17, has been operating his own landscaping business since he was 10. He said the snakes won't stop his business. (Source: WJIT/CNN)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WJIT/CNN) - A Florida teen was bitten by two snakes while mowing a lawn near Jacksonville this week.

Two marks remain on the back of 17-year-old Connor Stoll's leg where he said snakes bit him while mowing a lawn Wednesday morning.

"I fell to the ground and I went over and moved our truck and just sat there and tried to stop the bleeding from my leg," Stoll said. "They're not sure but they suspect its some sort of rattlesnake because of how high it bit me up on my leg."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said close to 8,000 people in the U.S. are bitten by venomous snakes every year.

The FWC said to stay away from walking in tall grass unless you’re wearing leather boots.

"Watch out for snakes and don't mess with them because it's a pain and you have a lot to deal with and it hurts a ton," he said. "You just don't want to mess with them."

Stoll has owned his lawn service since he was 10 years old.

Although he's still recovering, he says the snakes won’t keep him from mowing lawns.

Doctors told Stoll that he didn't get sick because the venom from the snakes never entered his body.

