Man found guilty in fatal Ohio Amish buggy crash

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) - A man who struck an Amish buggy from behind, killing a woman and injuring three of her family members, has been found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in Ohio.

Court records show 43-year-old Steven Hunter pleaded no contest to charges Friday in western Ohio's Shelby County.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell told the Sidney Daily News that Hunter was drunk and high on marijuana when he drove his SUV into the buggy in April.

Twenty-three-year-old Sarah Schwartz was killed. Her husband, 27-year-old Henry Schwartz, 18-month-old son Elmer and 4-month-old daughter Ester were critically injured but survived. All four were ejected.

Hunter, who had no license after a previous DUI conviction, fled the scene.

The family declined to participate in the prosecution.

A message was left with Hunter's attorney on Saturday.

