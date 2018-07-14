Man convicted in arson that led to firefighter's death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been convicted of setting a house fire that led to a firefighter's death.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a federal jury in Bowling Green convicted 44-year-old Steve Allen Pritchard on Thursday of charges of mail fraud and arson that caused a death.
Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Sparks had a heart attack while inside a burning house on June 30, 2011. He died eight days later.
Prosecutors said Pritchard had suggested to his girlfriend that they set the fire to collect renter's insurance. They filed an insurance claim after the fire and it was paid.
Prosecutors said Pritchard was involved in four previous fires to collect insurance.
Pritchard claimed he was in Louisville making a delivery for his employer at the time of the fire.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two men were injured after an argument led to a shooting in Butler, Ky. Friday night, the Pendleton County Sheriff's Office says.Full Story >
Two men were injured after an argument led to a shooting in Butler, Ky. Friday night, the Pendleton County Sheriff's Office says.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A brutal pit bull attack in Taylor Mill recently sent two people to the hospital and left their home looking like the scene of a massacre.Full Story >
A brutal pit bull attack in Taylor Mill recently sent two people to the hospital and left their home looking like the scene of a massacre.Full Story >
About 200 people gathered at Madison High School on Friday to have their say on the issue of arming teachers.Full Story >
About 200 people gathered at Madison High School on Friday to have their say on the issue of arming teachers.Full Story >