1 injured in early morning house fire

A house fire sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning.

Cincinnati Fire officials say they received a call from multiple people living in the neighborhood that there was smoke and fire coming from a home at 2939 Minot Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Fire crews found a fire on the first floor of the two-story home. The fire was put out within 20 minutes of crews arriving on the scene and investigators worked for an hour after the blaze was out to determine the cause.

Officials say two people live in the home and one of them was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

