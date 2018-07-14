Pub owner looking to reunite lost wedding ring with owner

Anderson Pub and Grill owner Joe Dold says he found a lost wedding ring at his pub a few months ago and is looking to reunite it with it's owner (FOX19 NOW)

An Anderson Township business owner is trying to reunite a lost wedding ring with its owner.

Anderson Pub and Grill owner Joe Dold says the ring was found a few months ago but no one has come forward to claim it. He says he posted the picture on Facebook as well and it's been shared around 600 times.

Dold says it's not uncommon to find jewelry left behind at the bar but it is unusual for it to go unclaimed for this long.

"I think it's important to them. And I'm sure they're kind of confused about where it is too. I think it's kind of neat to be the person on the giving end of finding something like that too." said Dold.

The initials on the ring MLL and ESL and the date is Sept. 27, 1980.

Dold says he would love for the ring to be returned to the couple before their upcoming anniversary so they can have a meal on the house.

If you know the owner of the lost ring, you can call 513-474-4400.

