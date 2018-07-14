Girl heard sobbing in recording reunited with her mother

Cindy didn’t even know where her daughter was after they were separated a little over four weeks ago. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC/CNN) - The Trump administration now says it has a plan to reunite migrant children and their parents separated at the southern border.

Still, more than 2,500 kids are being held at various centers around the country.

Over the next two weeks, many of those families may be brought together in what the government is calling a streamlined vetting process.

Among the children recently reunited with their parents was 6-year-old Alisson Ximena, the little girl whose cries for her family were heard across the country.

Alisson walked off her first plane ride ever in Houston, TX. During the flight, she looked out the window and wondered, played with her doll and colored in her coloring book.

Two social workers accompanied her into the Houston International Airport, hours after she was released from a shelter in Arizona.

Alisson was about to see her mother, Cindy, who she was separated from one month ago. While she waited for her mom to arrive, the two spoke by phone.

Cindy told Alisson she and her lawyer were on a long drive to the airport from south Texas, but would be there soon.

At 3 a.m., Cindy arrived at the airport for the reunion she's been dreaming of for a month, finally getting to hold hands with her daughter.

The little girl heard the world over on the gut-wrenching ProPublica audiotape was finally back with her mother.

Cindy had just been released from a detention center in Texas after being approved to proceed with her asylum claim following a journey from El Salvador.

She didn’t even know where her daughter was after they were separated a little over four weeks ago.

Cindy said she isn't going to take her eyes off Alisson and she’s excited they are now in this country together.

She said everyone knows the United States is a great country. It is safer. There is better education. A better health system. But most importantly, the safety for her daughter.

Mother and daughter will live with Cindy's sister in the Houston area while proceeding with her asylum claim hoping the sadness and separation are behind them.

