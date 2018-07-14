Dearborn Co. man killed in tractor rollover crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dearborn Co. man killed in tractor rollover crash

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

A Dillsboro, Indiana man was killed when his tractor overturned trapping him underneath, said Dearborn County deputies.

Sergeant Max Socks said a Darren Shuman, 51, was operating his tractor raking hay on a hillside off of Seeger Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The tractor went off balance and overturned pinning the man underneath the vehicle, said Sgt. Socks.

