Dearborn Co. man killed in tractor rollover crash

A Dillsboro, Indiana man was killed when his tractor overturned trapping him underneath, said Dearborn County deputies.

Sergeant Max Socks said a Darren Shuman, 51, was operating his tractor raking hay on a hillside off of Seeger Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The tractor went off balance and overturned pinning the man underneath the vehicle, said Sgt. Socks.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.