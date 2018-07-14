Truck crash causes fuel spill into Dearborn Co. creek

Crews had a mess to clean up Saturday after a crash in Dearborn County caused a fuel spill, according to Dearborn County Sheriff's Office.

Dearborn County Deputy Jennifer Littiken reported a tri-axel septic removal truck was traveling on Chappelow Hill Road and turned to quickly onto Bischoff Hill Road.

The driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into the Logan Creek, a tributary of the Whitewater River, spilling gasoline into the water, said Deputy Littiken.

Emergency crews from the Dearborn County were called out to the crash scene at 12:20 pm Saturday, said dispatchers.

Crews were able to clean most of the fuel up and then they put buoys in the water to catch the remaining fuel, said Deputy Littiken.

The cleanup took about four hours. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released.

