Fire officials: Man operating portable lift is electrocuted

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Fire officials in Ohio say a man operating a portable lift was electrocuted when he made contact with power lines.

The Hamilton Fire Department says the man was killed shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. The victim wasn't identified and additional details weren't immediately available.

Hamilton police and the Butler County coroner's office are investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.