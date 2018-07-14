Fire officials: Man operating portable lift is electrocuted

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Fire officials in Ohio say a man operating a portable lift was electrocuted when he made contact with power lines.
The Hamilton Fire Department says the man was killed shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. The victim wasn't identified and additional details weren't immediately available.
Hamilton police and the Butler County coroner's office are investigating.
