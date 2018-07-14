Man found dead on front porch in Middletown identified

A man was killed in a shooting in Middletown Saturday afternoon, according to Middletown Police.

Officers received a call of shots fired at 2:21 p.m. in the 600 block of 16th Ave and were informed by a witness that a Gold Kia with black primer bumpers and a small spare tire on the vehicle fled the area right after the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Kapriece Fuller, 25, dead on the front porch apparently from a gunshot wound, said police.

According to a police statement, another witness told officers that “a vehicle involved was a gray VW Beetle occupied by three black males who had earlier been pointing guns at Kapriece while he was at Douglas Park.”

The witness also advised police that the vehicle was using a small spare tire.

If anyone sees these vehicles we ask that you call 911 so officers can identify the occupants.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Det. Highley at 513-425-7724.

