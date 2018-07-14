Man electrocuted while operating portable lift

Worker on lift was electrocuted when equipment touched power line. (Pixabay)

The Butler County Coroner and the Hamilton Police Department are investing the death of a man who was electrocuted in Hamilton.

Hamilton Fire department crews were called out to the 2300 block of Pleasant Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews found a man had made contact with power lines while operating a portable articulating lift, according to Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Gassert.

The Hamilton Electrical Utility Division quickly de-energized the equipment, but emergency crews determined the lift operator did not survive the event.

The victim’s body was removed from the area by crews from the the fire, police and electrical divisions.

The Butler County Coroner and the Hamilton Police Department are investigating the incident.

