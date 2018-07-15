Police: Ohio man with Dementia missing

An Ohio man has been reported missing from Crawford County.

Galion Police reported Dennis Conner, 70, was last seen leaving his home on South Market Street in the city of Galion.

Conner suffers from Dementia and is described as 5’8”, 175 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue pants with suspenders.

