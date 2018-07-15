Caught on camera: Woman kicks child at Philadelphia playground

Police say the video could be evidence of possible child abuse. (Source: Kelly Jaxx/KYW/CNN)

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – Police are searching for two unknown adults, one of whom can be seen in cell phone footage repeatedly kicking and screaming at a young boy in a public Philadelphia park.

The disturbing incident, which is believed to have taken place Monday or Tuesday, could be possible evidence of child abuse, according to Capt. Sekou Kinebrew with the Philadelphia Police Department.

In the video, two children can be seen hitting and kicking each other as a man tries to hold them apart, telling them to stop.

A woman standing nearby then approaches and kicks one of the children, a young boy, in the backside twice.

“You wanna kick?” she asks. “How you feel?”

The boy appears to be crying as he hides from the woman, who continues to threaten him, saying she’ll kick him in the genitals.

WARNING: The below video contains language and content that may be offensive and/or disturbing to some viewers.

"Hitting a child is ridiculous. It was very hard to watch that because I can imagine my three kids. That wouldn't go down with me,” said Philadelphia resident Phil Jackson.

Police are now investigating the incident, hoping to identify and speak with the man and woman seen in the video. They say it’s not clear whether everyone in the video is related.

"We don't know what happened after that. We don't know what's going on in the home,” Kinebrew said.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the adults to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

