Vigil held for teen killed in North Avondale shooting

"The person who killed my son, he robbed us of life!," said LaKyisha Drummond, who’s son was shot and killed just after the New Year. "He was a little guy, small in demeanor, but he had the heart of a lion. Everyone who met Tyrone liked him!"

Tyrone Drummond, 19, had his whole life ahead of him, until someone his mom said, shot and killed her baby boy. "He was just, you know, my guy!," she said weeping.

It happened January 3rd, Cincinnati police responded to a shooting in North Avondale. Officers found no victims at the scene, just off of Vine at Rion Lane and Clinton Springs. Moments later though, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital.

One of them was Tyrone Drummond, who was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

"Initially I was upset with my son because I just always told him, you just don't get in other people's cars, I don't care who it is, if it's not your family, and if you feel like you're in danger, get out!," she said.



The family is haunted by so many questions.

"For the first three months, I texted him every day, hoping that he would respond back. I can't go to sleep unless I'm holding his picture and holding his picture doesn't give me any comfort," said Drummond.



So they lit candles at a vigil Saturday, held hands and shared plenty of hugs and stressed the importance of saying something when you see something.

"We are leaving people that kill people on our streets!," said a woman speaking-up at the vigil. "You've heard a mother's cry. You see a community's agony. Please come forward if you have information!"

Ty's sister Mahogany Drummond told us, it's been tough on their whole family.

"Having my family and friends around to help me, definitely gets me through my days," she said.



"They robbed us from joy! It seems so far away, just joy!," said their mom LaKyisha Drummond.

Police and the family tell us, there are no suspects yet. If you think you can help out, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.