Family renews call for help to find daughter's killer

It’s been nearly a year since 24-year-old Lazuri Collins was shot and killed at the corner of 13th and Wheeler in Covington and now her family is renewing the call for information.

“My baby need justice... for us, for her kids,” Collins mother Phyllis Rice said while fighting back tears.

Lazuri Collins was shot while in the car with her father. Both suffered gunshot wounds but Collins would not survive her injuries.

“Stand up and don't be scared because if it was the other way around she would have done the same thing for you,” Collins’ cousin James Rice said. “If you seen something you need to say something because we need justice.”

Collins was a mother of three and the family has done their best to care for the children from the past 12 months but the kids will need back to school gear soon.

The family is working to raise money to make sure the children can maintain some sense of normalcy after losing their mother.

The family also plans to host a community event/fundraiser in Lazuri’s honor and information for the fundraising efforts can be found at on their GoFundMe page.

“We're just going to try to have a good time and hopefully something like this will bring the community together and hopefully somebody will choke up some information,” James Rice said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Covington Police Department.

