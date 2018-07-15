What Trump and Putin hope to achieve at Helsinki summit

The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.Full Story >
The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.Full Story >
Trump's first official visit to Britain this week was overshadowed by explosive and undiplomatic remarks he made about May's leadership, especially her handling of the Brexit negotiations.Full Story >
Trump's first official visit to Britain this week was overshadowed by explosive and undiplomatic remarks he made about May's leadership, especially her handling of the Brexit negotiations.Full Story >
In backing her rival, a majority of the party's 360-member executive board ignored Sen. Feinstein's calls to stay neutral in the race.Full Story >
In backing her rival, a majority of the party's 360-member executive board ignored Sen. Feinstein's calls to stay neutral in the race.Full Story >
Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments days ahead of a scheduled meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin.Full Story >
Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments days ahead of a scheduled meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin.Full Story >
Top officials in Maryland are reviewing the state's ballot counting and voter registration systems after the FBI told them the company that financed the software vendor operating them has ties to a Russian billionaire.Full Story >
Top officials in Maryland are reviewing the state's ballot counting and voter registration systems after the FBI told them the company that financed the software vendor operating them has ties to a Russian billionaire.Full Story >
Monday's meeting was condemned in advance by an assortment of members of Congress from both parties after the U.S. indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump's presidential campaign.Full Story >
Monday's meeting was condemned in advance by an assortment of members of Congress from both parties after the U.S. indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump's presidential campaign.Full Story >
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersFull Story >
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersFull Story >
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationFull Story >
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationFull Story >
A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her motherFull Story >
A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her motherFull Story >
President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policyFull Story >
President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policyFull Story >
Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuriesFull Story >
Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuriesFull Story >
The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential electionFull Story >
The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential electionFull Story >
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstFull Story >
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstFull Story >