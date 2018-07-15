Ohio baby dies after being left in hot car for hours - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio baby dies after being left in hot car for hours

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Police in Medina are investigating the death of a child left in a hot car. (Source: WOIO) Police in Medina are investigating the death of a child left in a hot car. (Source: WOIO)
MEDINA, OH (WOIO) -

Police and the Medina County Coroner are investigating the death of a six-month-old baby girl.

According to police, officers were called out to Mellert Park on Saturday around 2:15 p.m.

Mellert Park has two parking lots, one for the splash pad and one on the backside of the park for the softball fields. 

This baby was left in the car in softball lot off of Foundry Street. 

Lt. Dave Birckbichler told Cleveland 19 the baby had been inside the hot car for two and a half hours and when officers arrived, the baby was unresponsive.

The infant was transported to Medina Hospital where she died.

Police said they will release more information on Monday.

At the park on Sunday afternoon, parents Frank and Emily Fox, had just finished the day at the splash pad with their two small children ages three and six.  

Like many they couldn't understand how someone forgets their child in the car.

"They're the first ones in and the first ones out. I don't know," Frank said about how his gets his daughters in and out of the car. 

"I don't know, I've talked to my husband about that because we saw video on YouTube where the car gets really hot really quick," Emily said. "I don't know my kids are just really loud so I hear them all the time."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

    •   
