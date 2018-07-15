Ohio baby dies after being left in hot car for hours

Monday's meeting was condemned in advance by an assortment of members of Congress from both parties after the U.S. indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump's presidential campaign.Full Story >
Monday's meeting was condemned in advance by an assortment of members of Congress from both parties after the U.S. indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump's presidential campaign.Full Story >
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in West Chester overnight, police said early Monday.Full Story >
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in West Chester overnight, police said early Monday.Full Story >
Police in Green Township said they are looking for a home invasion robbery suspect.Full Story >
Police in Green Township said they are looking for a home invasion robbery suspect.Full Story >
A 17-year-old Butler County teen has a pre-trial hearing at 2 p.m. Monday on charges she caused a prom night crash that killed her classmate.Full Story >
A 17-year-old Butler County teen has a pre-trial hearing at 2 p.m. Monday on charges she caused a prom night crash that killed her classmate.Full Story >
Early Sunday morning Savannah police officers responded to a house alarm which they thought was on East 58th Street. The officers claim they were sent to the wrong house by dispatch, where they encountered and shot a dog that belonged to the homeowner. Savannah PD said that the officers were checking the house's doors when the dog rushed them...Full Story >
Early Sunday morning Savannah police officers responded to a house alarm which they thought was on East 58th Street. The officers claim they were sent to the wrong house by dispatch, where they encountered and shot a dog that belonged to the homeowner. Savannah PD said that the officers were checking the house's doors when the dog rushed them...Full Story >