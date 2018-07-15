Police: 2 killed in drive-by shooting on Ohio interstate

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say multiple shots have been fired into a car on an interstate in Cleveland, killing two people.
Cleveland police didn't immediately release the identities of the two people who were killed in the drive-by shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday at an exit ramp on Interstate 90. Authorities say the victims had gunshot wounds to the head and body.
Police say a woman in a vehicle found near the car that was struck by gunfire was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators say the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police didn't immediately say whether they have identified any suspect or suspects in the shooting.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
