Police: 2 killed in drive-by shooting on Ohio interstate

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say multiple shots have been fired into a car on an interstate in Cleveland, killing two people.

Cleveland police didn't immediately release the identities of the two people who were killed in the drive-by shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday at an exit ramp on Interstate 90. Authorities say the victims had gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Police say a woman in a vehicle found near the car that was struck by gunfire was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police didn't immediately say whether they have identified any suspect or suspects in the shooting.

