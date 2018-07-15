Cincinnati police investigating Bond Hill shooting

Cincinnat Police District Four officers are investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life threatening injuries in the 7000 block of Glenmeadow Lane (File)

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Bond Hill.

District Four officers say they're on the scene of a shooting in the 7000 block of Glenmeadow Lane. The shooting happened Sunday morning.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

There is no suspect information currently, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

