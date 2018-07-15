Police: Woman accused of spray-painting racial slur arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say a woman spray-painted a racial slur and other graffiti on a vacant home for sale in northwest Ohio.
The Blade in Toledo reports that police say the graffiti was found Saturday and a suspect was arrested. The newspaper reports Toledo Municipal Court records show 47-year-old Patricia Edelen was charged with misdemeanors including ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief and damaging property.
Court records don't show whether Edelen has an attorney. No publicly listed phone number could be found for her.
The Blade reports neighborhood residents informed a real estate agent attempting to sell a client's house that the slur and "Hail Trump" were painted on the home.
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the vandalism was "heartbreaking," but the response of community residents who cleaned off the graffiti "warms my heart."
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
