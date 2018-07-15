Kings Islands' Mystic Timbers hosts 2-millionth rider

Braydan Dunkley, 8, and his mother Danielle were the 2-millionth riders of Mystic Timbers at Kings Island Saturday (Kings Island)

A young boy and a Cincinnati amusement park had something to celebrate Saturday.

Mystic Timbers, a wooden rollercoaster at Kings Island, hosted their two-millionth rider.

The lucky rider was 8-year-old Brayden Dunkley of Poca, West Virginia, park officials say. Dunkley was riding the coaster with his mother Danielle.

As a prize for marking the milestone, Kings Island said they awarded Dunkley with a souvenir piece of wood from the ride, a Mystic Timbers tote bag, complimentary blue ice cream, and tickets to come back to the park in the fall to experience the Great Pumpkin Fest and Halloween Haunt.

Mystic Timbers was voted "Best New Ride" in 2017 by Amusement Today. Kings Island says the ride is a story-driven attraction themed to an abandoned lumber company. It has 16 airtime hills through wooden terrain and water and reaches speeds of 53 miles per hour.

Kings Island is open daily through Aug. 19. After that, the park will switch to being open weekends only through Sept. 3 to end their summer season.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.