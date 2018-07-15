Trump's Supreme Court nominee donated money to Ohio Democrat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - President's Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court once donated money to the Ohio Democrat who is currently running for governor.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh donated $250 to now-gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray's unsuccessful bid for state attorney general in 1998. The newspaper reports Kavanaugh also donated $1,000 to Cordray's failed bid for U.S. Senate in 2000.
Cordray and Kavanaugh both worked at the law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, in Washington D.C. They both also clerked for retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy - though not at the same time.
Kavanaugh also donated to many Republican candidates over the years.
Cordray has criticized Kavanaugh's nomination saying the pick underscores the need for a governor who will "fight back against attempts to undermine our rights."
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
