Police: Toddler drowns at home in Kentucky

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a toddler has drowned in a backyard swimming pool.

Boone County sheriff's spokesman Maj. Tom Scheben says in a news release 2-year-old Emmitt Lay was pronounced dead Saturday night at a hospital in Florence.

The statement says the boy was with other family members at the home in Burlington when he apparently slipped out the rear door and made his way up the ladder to the pool. The child's grandparents found him within minutes of his disappearance.

Foul play isn't suspected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.