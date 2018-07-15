Police: Toddler drowns at home in Kentucky

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a toddler has drowned in a backyard swimming pool.
Boone County sheriff's spokesman Maj. Tom Scheben says in a news release 2-year-old Emmitt Lay was pronounced dead Saturday night at a hospital in Florence.
The statement says the boy was with other family members at the home in Burlington when he apparently slipped out the rear door and made his way up the ladder to the pool. The child's grandparents found him within minutes of his disappearance.
Foul play isn't suspected.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A young boy and a Cincinnati amusement park had something to celebrate Saturday.Full Story >
A young boy and a Cincinnati amusement park had something to celebrate Saturday.Full Story >
It’s been nearly a year since 24-year-old Lazuri Collins was shot and killed at the corner of 13th and Wheeler in Covington and now her family is renewing the call for information.Full Story >
It’s been nearly a year since 24-year-old Lazuri Collins was shot and killed at the corner of 13th and Wheeler in Covington and now her family is renewing the call for information.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Bond Hill.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Bond Hill.Full Story >
The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in January is still searching for answers.Full Story >
The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in January is still searching for answers.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >