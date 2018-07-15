70-year-old man charged with exposing self in front of child, tu - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

70-year-old man charged with exposing self in front of child, tutor at library

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
MADEIRA, OH (FOX19) -

Madeira police arrested a man for flashing people at a library.

Police say 70-year-old George Volmer was seen touching himself in front of a child and tutor sitting nearby at the Madeira library.

Volmer was arrested and charged with public indecency and remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. A judge also ordered Volmer to stay out of the library.

It's unknown if Volmer has a history of exposing himself or how many others he exposed himself to at the library.

