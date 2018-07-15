70-year-old man charged with exposing self in front of child, tutor at library

Madeira police arrested George Volmer, 70, and charged him with public indecency after they say he was seen touching himself in front of a child and tutor at the library MADEIRA, OH (FOX19) -
Madeira police arrested a man for flashing people at a library.
Police say 70-year-old George Volmer was seen touching himself in front of a child and tutor sitting nearby at the Madeira library.
Volmer was arrested and charged with public indecency and remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. A judge also ordered Volmer to stay out of the library.
It's unknown if Volmer has a history of exposing himself or how many others he exposed himself to at the library.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.