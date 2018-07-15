Police: 6-month-old girl found unresponsive in car dies

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 6-month-old girl has been found unresponsive in a car at a park in Ohio and has died.
Medina police say the baby was found unresponsive shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in a car at Ray Mellert Park in the city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Medina police said that the girl was transported to a hospital, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.
Police and the Medina County coroner are working together in the investigation.
Authorities say they will release more details on the child's death once they are known. They say it could be several weeks before the coroner's office is finished with its investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A young boy and a Cincinnati amusement park had something to celebrate Saturday.Full Story >
A young boy and a Cincinnati amusement park had something to celebrate Saturday.Full Story >
It’s been nearly a year since 24-year-old Lazuri Collins was shot and killed at the corner of 13th and Wheeler in Covington and now her family is renewing the call for information.Full Story >
It’s been nearly a year since 24-year-old Lazuri Collins was shot and killed at the corner of 13th and Wheeler in Covington and now her family is renewing the call for information.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Bond Hill.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Bond Hill.Full Story >
The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in January is still searching for answers.Full Story >
The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in January is still searching for answers.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >