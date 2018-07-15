Madeira's McNally finishes runner-up at Wimbledon

Cincinnati's Caty McNally will be flying home from Wimbledon with a grand slam trophy after finishing as runner-up Sunday (file)

Cincinnati native Caty McNally will be flying home with another grand slam trophy from Wimbledon.

McNally and doubles partner Whitney Oswuige finished runner-up in the Wimbledon junior tournament. Xinyu Wang and Xiyu Wang beat McNally and Oswuige 6-2, 6-1 in Sunday's finals.

"The support (from home) is unbelievable," Caty McNally recently told FOX19 Now sports. "It's really nice to know I have all these people, win or lose, always there for me and always supporting me and my dreams."

McNally, from Madeira, won the French Open junior doubles title this summer and finished runner-up in the French Open junior singles tournament.

McNally also finished runner-up in the Wimbledon junior doubles tournament in 2017.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.