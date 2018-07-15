3-year-old sells lemonade to raise money for sister in need - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

3-year-old sells lemonade to raise money for sister in need

By Carmen Farrish, Reporter
Connect
A 3-year-old boy is selling lemonade to raise money for his sister in need (Source: WAFB) A 3-year-old boy is selling lemonade to raise money for his sister in need (Source: WAFB)
"He got more than he bargained for because we've been selling lemonade every day" (Source: WAFB) "He got more than he bargained for because we've been selling lemonade every day" (Source: WAFB)
Brynleigh Bowers has two holes in her heart (Source: WAFB) Brynleigh Bowers has two holes in her heart (Source: WAFB)
ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

3-year-old named Bryson Bowers is making lemonade with his very own personalized lemonade stand. However, it's not because he's looking to buy some fancy toy, his cause is a selfless one. Bryson's 6-month-old baby sister, Brynleigh is in need.

She has two holes in her heart. The term is called Complete Atrioventricular Canal Defect. Their mother, Jennie Bowers, said she also has an additional Ventricular Septal Defect.

Brynleigh's open heart surgery is scheduled for July 24, so her parents tossed around the idea of selling t-shirts to raise money. Little did Bryson's mom know, he was listening in on the whole conversation.

“He was like, 'why don't we sell some lemonade?'” Bowers recalled him saying.

A small suggestion from big brother snowballed into reality. “I think he thought it was just selling lemonade one time, but he got more than he bargained for because we've been selling lemonade every day,” Bowers said.

Bowers says she wasn't looking for a hand handout. She originally wanted to sell lemonade in her driveway but people from the community knew it could be something more. Tina with “In the Know Ascension Parish" caught wind of the Bowers’ family quest to raise money and decided to help.

“Everybody here, regardless of differences, regardless of background, they all come together to help each other out in times of need,” said Tina. “Everybody in the community always comes together and helps people out.”

“It just blew up,” Bowers said. “We are very appreciative of everybody's help that we've gotten thus far, and we can never say thank you enough.”

After Bryson took a quick snack break, he got right back to selling cups of his favorite juice and looking out for his baby sister. “He's even tried to play pretend and fix her heart once or twice,” Bowers said with a smile. “He loves his baby sister.”

A love that's sweetness is only matched by this refreshing lemonade.

A benefit in Brynleigh’s honor will be held at Fred’s on the River on July 21st from 1pm until 11pm. To buy a cup of Bryson’s lemonade, you can find him at the following locations:

  • 7/16: A Better Mail Service 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • 7/18: Advance Auto Parts on Hwy 44 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • 7/20: Duckroost Seafood and Deli 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump, Putin sit down a bit late for closely watched summit

    Trump, Putin sit down a bit late for closely watched summit

    Monday, July 16 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-16 04:15:15 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-07-16 11:59:01 GMT

    Monday's meeting was condemned in advance by an assortment of members of Congress from both parties after the U.S. indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump's presidential campaign.

    Full Story >

    Monday's meeting was condemned in advance by an assortment of members of Congress from both parties after the U.S. indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump's presidential campaign.

    Full Story >

  • The Latest: Trump, Putin meeting privately in Helsinki

    The Latest: Trump, Putin meeting privately in Helsinki

    Monday, July 16 2018 2:25 AM EDT2018-07-16 06:25:30 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-07-16 11:58:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). U.S. President Donald Trump waves from the car after arriving at the airport in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, July 15, 2018 on the eve of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). U.S. President Donald Trump waves from the car after arriving at the airport in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, July 15, 2018 on the eve of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    President Donald Trump is claiming credit for bolstering NATO as he heads into a day of meetings with Russia's Vladimir Putin.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump is claiming credit for bolstering NATO as he heads into a day of meetings with Russia's Vladimir Putin.Full Story >

  • Prime time: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

    Prime time: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

    Monday, July 16 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-07-16 07:25:22 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-07-16 11:57:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than...

    This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.

    Full Story >

    This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly