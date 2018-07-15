Police: Skeletal remains found in Ohio after Michigan tip

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police in Cleveland say skeletal remains have been found at a home in the Ohio city after a call from Michigan authorities.

Cleveland police said Saturday that they were notified earlier by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office in Michigan about a body being buried at a Cleveland location. Police in Cleveland say they found skeletal remains buried under mulch and debris at a home around 8 p.m. Friday.

Cleveland.com reports that Cleveland police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says a man arrested in Michigan on charges including domestic violence is a suspect in the case of the remains. She said circumstances around the Michigan arrest weren't immediately known.

Authorities have not identified the remains.

