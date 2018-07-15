Authorities ID woman hit by vehicle that left the scene

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a woman walking in northeast Ohio was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene.
A statement released Sunday from the Stark County Sheriff's Office says the woman who was found on the side of a road in Canton Township was 30-year-old Brianna Marie Lilly.
The sheriff's office received a call late Saturday night about a woman on the side of the road. Authorities say Lilly died at the scene from her injuries.
Investigators say they know the identity of the driver who left, and charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues.
