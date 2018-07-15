Police: Boy air lifted after riding bike into moving car

A boy under 10 years old is being evaluated as a precaution after he slammed his bicycle into the side of a slow-moving car Saturday, according to Cleves Police Chief Rick Jones.

The accident happened at Laird Street and North Miami Avenue, a dispatcher said. Officials received the call around 2:14 p.m.

anyone seeing the med helicopter in @VillageOfCleves it was a young child who was riding a bike. The child struck an occupied vehicle that was moving at slow speed.The child had no protective gear on,no helmet. Minor visible injuries. FD was cautious as there was a head injury. — Chief Rick Jones (@Chief_RJones) July 15, 2018

The boy was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital to be checked for possible head injury.

Jones tweeted that the child showed minor visible injuries. He was not wearing a helmet or protective gear, Jones said.

