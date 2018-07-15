Police: 1 killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. 25 in Grant Co, highway closed

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on a U.S. highway in Grant County, according to Kentucky State Police.

U.S. 25 is closed in the 9500 block just south of Lawrenceville Road while police investigate. Police say it may be closed for several hours.

KSP Public Information Officer Trooper Charles Loudermilk said police received the call around 4:40 p.m.

