Police shoot dog after sent to wrong house, fund recovery

By Crystal Howard, Reporter
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Police Department is footing the bill for a dog's surgery after officers shot him as they were responding to a call for a house alarm early Sunday morning. 

SPD says they were actually supposed to be dispatched to the 100th block of E 58th street, but dispatch mistakenly gave them the wrong address of the 1000 block of East 58th street. 

Savannah PD said that the officers were checking the house's doors when the dog rushed them. One officer responded by firing at the dog, hitting it and also sending a bullet through a door and into a washing machine. The officers rushed the dog to an emergency vet, and he was later transported to a vet in Charleston by Savannah PD K9 officers.

Despite the mistake, homeowner Wanda Moore says she's angry, and just wants her dog to be okay. 

"He's like one of my grandchildren. He acts like my grandbaby ladybug. He's spoiled rotten. He's spoiled," said Wanda Moore, one of Rock's owners.

She says the things that scared her the most is that the bullet could have hit one of her family members.

"They shot it up and shot up the washing machine and all," Moore said. "My husband woke me up and told me that the police shot our dog."

The incident is under investigation and Savannah PD is taking care of all costs for the dog's injuries as well as the costs of care and recovery.

