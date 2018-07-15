Dispatch: Man runs from police, gets hit by car

A dispatcher says a man was hit by a vehicle after he ran from police following a traffic stop on U.S. 127 near I-275 on July 15. (Steve Myers)

A wanted man is recovering at the hospital after he was hit by a car while running from police on a U.S. highway, according to a Hamilton County dispatcher.

The dispatcher said police pulled over the man around 6:04 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at Waycross Road and ordered him out of his vehicle. Police had their guns drawn, according to the dispatcher.

The man took off running after exiting his vehicle and was hit in the intersection, the dispatcher said. The driver of the vehicle who hit the man stopped and was not injured.

The man was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the dispatcher.

The intersection just south of I-275 lies between Forest Park, Springfield Township and Colerain Township. Officers from several jurisdictions responded.

