Kidnapping victim escapes captors with help from cashier

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA (KCRA/CNN) - Investigators say a kidnapping and sexual assault victim got away from her captors when she convinced them to let her use the restroom.

She walked into Triple R Gas Mart in Waterford, CA, and asked the first person she saw for help.

“The first thing she did tell me was, ‘I was kidnapped and they do have guns. Please, lock the door, they will kill us, or kill me,’” said Savannah Pritchett, a cashier at the gas station.

It was just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when Pritchett realized the severity of the situation and needed to make a split-second decision.

“She said she didn’t have a phone and I had my cellphone in my pocket. I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll put Stanislaus County (Deputies) on the phone,’” Pritchett recalled.

Trying to find a safe spot, Pritchett took her into the back of the store and into the bathroom where she locked the door.

“I told her don’t open the door until you hear the sheriff,” Pritchett said.

Two suspects, one 18, another 16, waited outside. When Pritchett locked the front door, they tried to get in.

After hiding the victim, Pritchett unlocked the front door and told the suspects she was using the restroom.

“Her being able to get this victim into a secured restroom with a phone and being able to contact law enforcement very well may have saved her life,” said Sgt. Tom Letras.

Deputies arrived with their guns drawn and stormed the store. Inside they got Anthony Sandoval, 18, on the ground and arrested him. Two 16-year-old suspects were also arrested.

A gun was found inside the suspects’ car, and another was located in the store.

“The one thing that keeps replaying in my head, if I wouldn’t have believed her, what would have happened to her,” Pritchett wondered.

Pritchett hasn’t been able to stop thinking about the victim and said she was just trying to do the right thing.

