Attorney: Man pleads guilty to Christmas Eve assault that seriously injured KY officer

A man will spend at least a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Christmas Eve, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney.

Ford is sentenced to 10 years to serve consecutively to a three-year sentence on an unrelated drug charge. He is eligible for parole after 10 years.

Antonio Ford pleaded guilty in Kenton County Circuit Court on Thursday to second degree assault and first degree persistent felony defender, the attorney said in a Facebook post. Ford was accused of seriously injuring Covington Police Officer Brian Powers on Dec. 24.

The attorney's post says Ford knocked over Powers and ran away when officers tried to serve a warrant. Powers fell on the ground and suffered a head injury.

Ford was arrested shortly after knocking over Powers.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Stewart A. Lee, a medic who was home on leave for the holiday, witnessed the assault and rendered medical aid to Powers.

Powers was off duty for several months after the injury.

