State honors 1st documented black pro-football player

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state of Ohio has approved legislation that will create a day to honor the first documented, black professional football player, known by the nickname "the Black Cyclone."
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) signed the legislation designating Feb. 3 as Charles Follis Day. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Follis was born on Feb. 3, 1879, and grew up in Wooster - helping to organize the first varsity football team at his high school in 1899.
After graduation, Follis played with an amateur Wooster team and in 1904 he signed a contract with the Shelby (Ohio) Blues of the American Professional Football Association.
He suffered a career-ending injury a few years later and began playing baseball before he died from pneumonia in 1910 at age 31.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man will spend at least a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Christmas Eve, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney.Full Story >
A man will spend at least a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Christmas Eve, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on a U.S. highway in Grant County, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on a U.S. highway in Grant County, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
A boy under 10 years old is being evaluated as a precaution after he slammed his bicycle into the side of a slow-moving car Sunday, according to Cleves Police Chief Rick Jones.Full Story >
A boy under 10 years old is being evaluated as a precaution after he slammed his bicycle into the side of a slow-moving car Sunday, according to Cleves Police Chief Rick Jones.Full Story >