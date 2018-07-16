As toddlers dangle out Chicago window, bystanders rush to save them

Police say there was an adult home at the time of the incident, but they weren’t aware of the danger. (Source: Denise Ochoa/WLS/CNN)

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) – When a group of bystanders saw two 2-year-old children in diapers hanging out of a third-floor apartment window in Chicago, they hurried to the rescue.

Denise Ochoa and her cousin Jennifer Salgado immediately pulled over when they saw the toddlers in danger Tuesday.

"I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe this is happening.' I was shaking. I wanted to cry. I'm like, 'I can't believe I'm seeing two babies hanging out the window,'" Ochoa said.

The two women say young children, still in diapers, were partly hanging out of a Chicago apartment window – more than 20 feet above solid concrete.

"His feet were dangling. I was like, 'Oh, my god, oh, my god, I hope nothing happens,'" Salgado said.

Ochoa says she stood under the window, just in case the toddlers fell.

"Every time they would move, we would get scared because we didn't know if they would fall off the window or not," she said.

She also says she screamed for the children’s parents.

"I was like, 'Where are the parents?' Someone please come get the babies because they are going to fall off, and no one would come out the window," Ochoa said.

A few moments later, the cousins say a man with a ladder in his truck pulled over and rushed to help as well.

"Right away, he put up the ladder, and he climbed up, put the baby back inside and closed the window," Ochoa said.

The man, identified as Darshan Patel, says he did what anyone would do.

"I just did what I had to do as a human. I’m not going to stop helping people," Patel said.

Chicago Police say there was an adult home at the time of the incident, but that person didn’t see what was happening.

"Who knows what could have happened to those babies?" Salgado said.

Police passed the case on to the Department of Children and Human Family Services, who say they have had no prior contact with the children or their family.

The children were not injured. They have been placed with relatives while the investigation is ongoing.

