Bouncer shot and killed outside Irish bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a bouncer was shot and killed outside a bar in Ohio.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Robert Lamont Woods was escorting patrons to their cars outside O'Toole's Irish Pub and Grill in Columbus around 3 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up and the occupants opened fire.
Woods was struck and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have described the suspects as being in their early to mid-20s.
A search for them is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man will spend at least a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Christmas Eve, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney.Full Story >
A man will spend at least a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Christmas Eve, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on a U.S. highway in Grant County, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on a U.S. highway in Grant County, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
A boy under 10 years old is being evaluated as a precaution after he slammed his bicycle into the side of a slow-moving car Sunday, according to Cleves Police Chief Rick Jones.Full Story >
A boy under 10 years old is being evaluated as a precaution after he slammed his bicycle into the side of a slow-moving car Sunday, according to Cleves Police Chief Rick Jones.Full Story >