Group getting $3.4M to help homeless youth in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The federal government is granting $3.4 million to fight youth homelessness in Louisville.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant is giving the money to the Coalition for the Homeless to "reduce and eventually eliminate youth and young adult homelessness in Louisville."
The grants are given to selected communities to create plans to address homelessness for unaccompanied youth 24 years old and younger.
Natalie Harris, executive director of the Coalition for the Homeless, says the group had about 70 community partners that helped make the opportunity possible. She says the goal is to eliminate youth homelessness in the city by 2020.
