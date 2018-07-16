Prime time: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.Full Story >
This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.Full Story >
Microsoft is calling on Congress to regulate the use of facial recognition technology to protect people's privacy and freedom of expression.Full Story >
Microsoft is calling on Congress to regulate the use of facial recognition technology to protect people's privacy and freedom of expression.Full Story >
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationFull Story >
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationFull Story >
A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her motherFull Story >
A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her motherFull Story >
President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policyFull Story >
President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policyFull Story >
Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuriesFull Story >
Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuriesFull Story >
The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential electionFull Story >
The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential electionFull Story >
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstFull Story >
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstFull Story >
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsFull Story >
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsFull Story >
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.Full Story >
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.Full Story >
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyFull Story >
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyFull Story >