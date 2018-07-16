Fake police officer busted after trying to pull over real deal

Matthew Disbro, 44, told troopers he was just trying to protect the public, but law enforcement officers say actions like these make it harder for them to do their jobs. (Source: Arizona DPS/KPHO/KTVK/CNN)

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) – An Arizona man is now charged with impersonating an officer after two undercover officers arrested him when he attempted to pull them over.

Troopers Nick Westbrook and Jesse Stradling with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were patrolling for aggressive drivers in an unmarked car Wednesday night.

Suddenly, a black Dodge Charger, decked out like an undercover police car, got behind the trooper’s vehicle and activated its red and blue flashing lights.

"It shocked us at first when the lights came on, obviously,” Stradling said.

The troopers ran a check on the car’s license plate, and after determining it belonged to a private citizen, they decided not to pull over.

But then the car’s driver, later identified as 44-year-old Matthew Disbro, allegedly drove up alongside the troopers and began yelling and waving at them.

"It's pretty rare that we're in an unmarked police car, and we get pulled over by the police impersonator,” Westbrook said.

This armed security guard (leaning against the wall in handcuffs) attempted to pull over two of our troopers that were patrolling in an unmarked yellow Ford Mustang. Read more at https://t.co/D16iRzXY48 pic.twitter.com/d1jYslm5HR — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 13, 2018

The troopers slowed down, got behind Disbro and activated their own emergency lights, pulling the driver over.

“I could see in the car just enough to see that it looked like someone was wearing some police-style uniform,” Westbrook said.

It turned out Disbro was wearing a security guard uniform and was also allegedly armed with a hand gun, handcuffs and pepper spray. His car was equipped with a police-style siren, lights and radio scanner.

The troopers arrested Disbro and booked him into the Maricopa County Jail. He is charged with impersonating an officer.

This security guard picked the wrong vehicle to try and pull over. ?????? pic.twitter.com/fV5NELmpjO — Raul Garcia, PIO (@dps_pio_garcia) July 13, 2018

The 44-year-old allegedly said he was just trying to protect the public, but authorities say actions like this only undermine public confidence in law enforcement officers and make it harder for them to do their jobs.

"We don't know how many times he's done this. This could have been his first time, could have been his 50th time. We don't know. And that's a concern for us, and that's why we're very, very happy that we got him off the road,” Stradling said.

Investigators are asking anyone in the Phoenix area who has been pulled over by a car like Disbro’s to contact them.

