Fake police officer busted after trying to pull over real deal

A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.Full Story >
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.Full Story >
The man told troopers he was just trying to protect the public, but law enforcement officers say actions like these make it harder for them to do their jobs.Full Story >
The man told troopers he was just trying to protect the public, but law enforcement officers say actions like these make it harder for them to do their jobs.Full Story >
Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.Full Story >
Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.Full Story >
Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.Full Story >
Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.Full Story >