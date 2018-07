The man was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11 p.m. Sunday, police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A man was found fatally hit on Muhlhauser Road near Allen Road in West Chester late Sunday, police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in West Chester late Sunday, police said.

Officers found the man pinned between a vehicle and the guardrail on Muhlhauser Road near Allen Road about 10:45 p.m., West Chester police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details including his identity were not released while police continue to investigate early Monday.

