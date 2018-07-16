Annual memorial ride this weekend for fallen Warren County deputy

Warren County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Dulle died in the line of duty in May 2011. (Photo: Provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office)

Hundreds of motorcyclists are expected to participate in a motorcycle ride this weekend for a Warren County deputy who died in the line of duty seven years ago.

The 8th Annual Brian Dulle Memorial Ride will begin and end in Mason on Saturday. In the event of rain, it will be postponed until Sunday.

Sgt. Dulle was killed while deploying stop sticks to try to halt a fleeing motorist on U.S 42 in Turtlecreek Township on May 10, 2011.

The 36-year-old U.S. Army veteran left behind a wife, Abbie, and three very young children: Maddie, Emma and Jackson, including one who is a cancer survivor (Maddie).

Ride proceeds will go to the Brian Dulle Scholarship Fund, Maddie's Hope and The Mourning Stripe.

Maddie's Hope is a non-profit organization to help in the right against pediatric cancer.

The Mourning Stripe serves families of officers hurt or killed in the line of duty in southwestern Ohio.

More than $100,000 has been raised since the ride began in 2011 shortly after Dulle's death.

Registration is open through day of the event at www.dullememorialride.com

Rider-only registration costs $25 or $30 with a passenger. Event patches, t-shirts and commemorative pins also are available for purchase.

On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Powder Keg Harley Davison in Mason at 2383 Kings Center Court.

A pre-departure meeting will be held at 10 a.m.

Departure will be 10:30 a.m. sharp for a ride to Cowan Lake State Park in Wilmington and back.

