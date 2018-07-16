Police: Car stolen in Green Twp home invasion robbery

A maroon, 2011 Chevy Cruse similar to this model was stolen in a home invasion robbery in Green Township late Sunday, police said. (Photo: Provided by Green Township Police)

A car was stolen in a home invasion robbery in Green Township overnight, police said early Monday.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Sylved Lane about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Green Township police said in a prepared, joint statement with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

An unknown male suspect forced entry to the house through a rear window and stole the the car keys, wallet and cell phone, according to the statement.

The homeowners confronted the suspect, police said. He threatened the victims and implied he had a gun before fleeing out the rear window.

The vehicle taken in the offense is described as a maroon, 2011 Chevy Cruse with Ohio license plate GFX3336.

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call Green Township Police: 513-574-0007, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

