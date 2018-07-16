Pretrial Monday for teen driver charged in fatal prom night crash

A 17-year-old girl died in a prom night crash on Millikin Road in Liberty Township in April. (FOX19 NOW/file)

A 17-year-old Butler County teen has a pretrial hearing at 2 p.m. Monday on charges she caused a prom night crash that killed her classmate.

The Monroe High School student has surrendered her driver's license and is on house arrest. She also cannot have any contact with the victims.

She is charged in Butler County Juvenile Court with aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

The teen was driving three classmates to prom the night on April 27 when she lost control of a 2013 Tesla in the 8200 block of eastbound Millikin Road in Liberty Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

She overcorrected, which sent the car off the road and into a ditch, sheriff's officials have said.

The high-powered vehicle hit a fence and telephone pole before stopping. At one point, it also rolled over or overturned.

The teen was driving in a "negligent manner," the crash report states.

Alcohol and speed were not suspected, but speed was a factor in the crash, sheriff's officials have said.

"Occupants of the vehicle stated there were text messages or video sent prior to the crash concerning possible speed and reckless driving,” investigators wrote in a search warrant.

One of the backseat passengers, Kaylie Jackson, who also was 17, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, sheriff's officials have said.

She died of her injuries days later.

The driver and the other two passengers all wore seatbelts and were treated at a local hospital and released.

