Statewide alert issued for missing Ohio man

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Miami County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing man. 

Herschel Whitt, 72, left his home on Wisteria Drive in Troy, Ohio at 10 a.m. Sunday. 

Whitt suffers from Parkinson's and is extremely forgetful and does not have the required medications on him. 

He's believed to be driving a silver 2010 Cadillac Escalade with OH plate number 208ZCV. The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

