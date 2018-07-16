Girl, 7, killed crossing highway to find dad help after alleged drunken crash

The girl’s father is now behind bars, facing a charge of drunken driving and possibly further charges. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

ROMULUS, MI (WXYZ/CNN) – The father of a 7-year-old girl in Michigan was arrested on charges of drunken driving after police say he crashed into an abandoned car, and his daughter was killed while seeking help.

Police began investigating a crash involving a suspected drunken driver early Sunday morning. The driver hit an abandoned, parked car, then ran off the road and hit a fence.

The driver's daughter, a 7-year-old girl identified by WJBK as Dessandra Thomas, texted with police following the crash because her phone couldn’t make calls.

Police believe the girl then attempted to cross the highway to find help for her father.

As the 7-year-old was trying to cross the highway median, she was hit by a car. Police say she was killed instantly.

"This poor child, 7 years old, doesn't get to live the rest of her life because of the decision that an adult made,” said First Lt. Michael Shaw with Michigan State Police.

The girl’s father is now behind bars, facing charges of drunken driving and possibly further charges.

"You have a dad that now lost his daughter because of drinking and driving, a mom that lost her daughter, a poor lady that was driving down I-94 that will have to live with the fact that she struck a child for the rest of her life,” Shaw said.

Lt. Shaw says situations like this are why it’s so important to report drinking and driving.

"If you see someone under the influence, give us a call. We'd rather go, make a traffic stop and find out that it's something totally different than a case like this happening,” he said.

Police with the MSP and Romulus Police Department are continuing to investigate.

The driver of the car that struck the girl has been released.

Copyright 2018 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.