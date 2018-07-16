Mother stabbed in front of 2 children dies

Police say 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie was stabbed at around 10 a.m. after coming out of a laundry mat. (Source: WGME/CNN)

LEWISTON, ME (WGME/CNN) - A woman was fatally stabbed outside a laundromat on Sunday in front of her young children.

Police say 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie was stabbed at around 10 a.m. after coming out of the building. She had just started a load of laundry.

Officers said the attack happened in front of her two young children, ages 6 and 8.

Investigators said Dobbie later died at the hospital

A suspect was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed.

"The old man - we saw him in cuffs on the ground. We didn't see the incident go down, but we saw the lady still here being put into the ambulance. And we could see that she was unconscious," Joseph Cope said.

There’s no word on a possible motive. An autopsy on Dobbie could be performed on Monday.

For some, the attack hits close to home.

"When I walked up to Church, I saw a lady on the ground that I know," Victoria Auger said. "She was bleeding and it was a really sad thing to see. She's a really nice lady, outgoing, good mom, very caring.

Friends said Dobbie had fallen on hard times and was homeless with her two kids.

"There are so many people in this area that are in the same boat or similar boats. It's appalling that something like this happens to anybody," Pat Gardiner said.

They said she was a regular at a church across the street.

"I couldn't not come out and put this sign out," Pat Gardiner said.

The sign, which reads “What part of ‘love one another’ don’t we understand,” is a simple sign for a complicated issue in a city dealing with a string of violence.

"If that sign makes one person think a little differently or changing something about their behavior or respond to a situation differently, then it's completely worth having put that up," Gardiner said.

